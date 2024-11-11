The Best Legend of Zelda GameCube Game May Be Getting Switch Release

One of the best Legend of Zelda games, which hails from the Nintendo GameCube era of Zelda games, may be getting a new Nintendo Switch release. With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, and Nintendo’s internal teams busy with Switch 2 game development as result, Nintendo has been increasingly plucking games out of its back catalog to re-release on the current Switch, which still needs games in the meanwhile.

The next example of this strategy may be one of 2003’s best games, which is also one of the best Nintendo GameCube games. In fact, it is arguably one of the best games of all time. The Legend of Zelda fans will know this game as The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, which got a re-release on Wii U in 2013 — as The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD — but has yet to migrate to the Nintendo Switch. Many Wii U games have been ported to the Switch, however, making this a notable exception. That said, it looks like this exception status may soon be a thing in the past.

There have been rumors of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD being re-released on Nintendo Switch for years, but so far nothing has come of these rumors, which have gone quiet in 2024. However, now they are back because a prominent Russian retailer has listed the Zelda classic for Nintendo Switch. It has also stamped a December 31, 2024 release date on it, but this is no doubt just a placeholder.

Now there are a few explanations for this. One, this could be nothing more than an error or mistake. Two, this could be the retailer simply prepping a listing in case The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD is announced for Nintendo Switch so it has a listing ready to quickly push live with pre-orders in mind. Lastly, it also possible it just spilled the beans on an imminent announcement.

Of course, take both this potential leak and the speculation it has created with a grain of salt. As for the implicated parties, neither the retailer nor Nintendo has commented on the situation. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

