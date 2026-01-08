Nintendo GameCube Update Has Bad News for Fans

Last year, Nintendo introduced Nintendo GameCube games to Nintendo Switch Online for those with a Nintendo Switch 2. Those on the first Nintendo Switch console, even with an NSO subscription, unfortunately, do not have access to this library of GameCube games, but right now, they aren’t missing out on much. Not only is the library currently pretty small, but there is a major problem plaguing the performance of these games that Nintendo fans thought was fixed with a recent update. Turns out, it has not been fixed.

Late last year, Nintendo released Update 1.4.0 for the GameCube app with Nintendo Switch Online. And it was believed that the dramatic input lag that plagues many GameCube games on Nintendo Switch 2 was fixed. Testing has revealed this is not the case, though.

GameCube Games on Switch 2 Still Have a Big Problem

In a new video, YouTuber Madeo Joestar tested and demonstrated that the input lag with Nintendo GameCube games has not been fixed at all. The input lag of GameCube games on Switch 2 is almost triple that of their original version counterparts. And in games where frame rate matters — like F-Zero GX — it is immediately apparent if you know what to look for. Meanwhile, there are some other games, like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, where it is seemingly even worse for an inexplicable reason.

Nintendo has yet to acknowledge the problem, so it remains unclear if a fix is even in the works. Those who dove into the GameCube library at the launch of the Switch 2 will know it’s been a problem since the beginning. What makes the problem even stranger is the fact that this is only a problem with GameCube games and whatever emulator Nintendo is using for the games. And considering there are emulators from fans that exist without these problems, it is even weirder. Whatever the problem is, it could delay the release of the next console, which is currently expected to be the Nintendo DS. According to some reports, DS support will be added this year, while other rumor suggests 2027.

Nintendo continues to remain silent on the matter, as it does with most matters. To this end, we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.