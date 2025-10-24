Nintendo Warns Switch Online Users of New Scam Trying to Steal Your Data

Nintendo has warned Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on both Switch and Switch 2 about a new and aggressive scam that is targeting subscribers in what appears to be an attempt to steal your data and sell it to who knows where. How widespread the scam is, we do not know, but it is substantial enough that Nintendo felt the need to use official communication channels to address it, and warn its users about it. However, at the same time, the communication was limited and not spread across all channels.

Whatever the case, Nintendo Switch Online users should know, and be wary of, that there has been a wave of phising emails going out to subscribers impersonating Nintendo about automatic renewal purchase. The emails then attempt to get subscribers to click on links to “suspicious websites.” According to Nintendo, these links should not be opened under any circumstance, and be deleted immediately.

Notice

“Notice: Currently, phishing emails impersonating notifications about the automatic renewal purchase of our service ‘Nintendo Switch Online’ have been confirmed, which attempt to direct users to suspicious websites,” reads a warning from Nintendo.

Links (URLs) within the email may lead to phishing sites. Do not open the links under any circumstances, and delete the email immediately.”

What Happens If You Click on One

What happens when you click on one of these phising emails depends on the intention of who is phising. If you are lucky, your credentials will be harvested, and you become more targeted in the future as a result. In worse cases, the link could download an executable, which could lead to malware on your device. Meanwhile, other data on your device could be stolen and sold to anyone. And of course, if sensitive data is retrieved, this could become an issue of financial fraud and more. In other words, do not click on these links.

With Nintendo aware, and issuing a statement on the matter, it is possible these phising attempts will decrease, but in the meantime double check emails received from Nintendo to confirm that they actually are from Nintendo, and avoid clicking on external links. As for why Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are being targted, in particular, we do not know. It is also unclear how these emails are being collected.

