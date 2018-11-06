Nintendo Hiring For New ‘Legend of Zelda’ Project

It’s been over a year and a half since Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, leaving many fans wondering what the publisher would be up to next with the series. Well, based on a new job listing that’s appeared on its site, it’s definitely…something.

The listings were originally pointed out on this Resetera thread, indicating that Nintendo does have something new in the works. But it doesn’t really specify what just yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first listing, which can be found here, is for a new 3DCG designer, indicating that the project, whatever it is, will be based around a 3D world. Here’s the listing in detail:

The first job posting is for a 3DCG designer. They specify that it is for terrain/topography production for stuff such as the field and dungeons.

Requirements: experience making backgrounds in Maya and Adobe Photoshop; experience working on HD hardware; Japanese fluency

Other skills that will help your application: experience making backgrounds specifically for an action game; experience making concept art; experience making assets in Substance Painter and Substance Designer; interest in Zelda; leadership experience

Then there’s a second job listing where the team is seeking a level designer, indicating that it’s game-oriented, possibly along the lines of Breath of the Wild. The details are a little less with this one, but here’s what’s indicated from it:

The second posting is for a level designer. They are looking for someone to plan game events, the field, dungeons, as well as enemies.

Requirements: experience working as a game planner for consumer games; Japanese fluency.

There is the possibility that Nintendo might be expanding Breath of the Wild‘s world with downloadable content, as it has expressed interest in introducing such DLC for its games. And there’s no wording to indicate that the “next” Legend of Zelda is in play.

Alas, the publisher hasn’t said anything on what this project could be. However, keep in mind that The Game Awards are coming up and Nintendo will be in attendance with something on hand. We’ll have to see what they’re up to at that point.

In the meantime, if you haven’t checked out The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild just yet, you should fix that. It’s available now for Nintendo Switch and Wii U.