This Nintendo Fan Created Papercraft Breath of the Wild Toys, a Nintendo Labo Piano & More

We have a certain affinity for creative fans here at WWG, and that goes double for the fans that make things before sharing their how-to’s with the world. Today, our favorite fan crafts come in the form of Nintendo homages, specifically to the new Nintendo Labo and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Posted on Imgur by the aptly-named user paperfolderman, who runs folduptoys.com, the sets are fully-printable for anyone who wants to try their hand at creating one for themselves. Check them out below, starting with the Labo Piano. Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After the console was announced I received a flurry of links, e-mails and messages about it, as I suspect did everyone else in the paper engineering field,” reads the entry accompanying the Piano build. “I thought it would be a fun weekend project to re-create one of the Labo designs, the Labo piano as a miniature paper toy to celebrate Nintendo embracing cardboard and creativity. The model features some advanced paper engineering as well as a removable screen, controller and interchangeable bolts, just like the real thing.”

The Breath of the Wild set features franchise hero Link, as well as a gorgeously-designed Guardian to keep him company (in the best of ways):

The instructions are considerably easy to follow, with slight variations that hopeful crafters can find in their download files:

1 – Download

Click the download button above to receive a .zip folder, inside this you will find the flat template of the paper toy along with a reference photo. Selected Fold Up Toys also include blank versions of the template. Open the flat template in your image viewer/editor of choice and print. 2- Print

Print the model onto paper or card, Fold Up Toys recommends a 250gsm card stock for best results, however all models on the Fold Up Toys website should work perfectly well on standard A4 printer paper. On the bottom of the flat template you will see a recommended card stock weight (e.g. 2050gsm) for this models specific design. 3 – Cut

Cut the model out along the solid outline, some models will have sections that need to be cut with a craft knife, younger builders are recommended to get help from an adult. 4 – Fold

Follow the key on the models flat template, folding up or down along the dotted lines as instructed. Some model builders like to score along the fold lines (go over the lines in advance) with a craft knife or empty ball point pen to get a more precise fold. 5 – Glue

Most models have numbered tabs, glue the tabs in order to complete the model. If you get stuck, feel free to message the designer using the contact page with a photo of what you’re working on and they’ll be happy to help you. 6-Share

Share your creation on social media, it’s always fun to see Fold Up Toys out in the wild.

FoldUpToys goes well and beyond Nintendo fan-art, with plenty of goodies for fans of other franchises and consoles, so make sure to check out the site when you can for more printable goodies.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is out now for the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Labo kits are now available for pre-order.