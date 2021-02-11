Nintendo and Microsoft Team Up for New Service

✖

Nintendo Switch Concierge is a new service that allows console owners to learn more about their system. Switch owners are able to schedule an appointment with Nintendo representatives through Microsoft Teams to discuss a number of potential topics, including customization, games to play, Security and Privacy, and more. The service is "only open to those that recently purchased a Nintendo Switch system," though Nintendo has not offered a specific window. Regardless, it's interesting to see Nintendo using Microsoft technology for this type of service, and it's just another indication how the relationship between the two companies has grown since Microsoft first entered the console business!

Those interested in checking out the Nintendo Switch Concierge service should keep in mind there are a handful of restrictions. Users must be 18 years or older, and are limited to one session per person. Nintendo also reserves the right to collect video "of you, your voice and your surroundings in order to interact with you, answer your questions and enable Nintendo to provide you with the requested service." The service is completely free.

While Concierge wouldn't be possible without Microsoft, there's something inherently Nintendo-like about the concept; after all, this is the same company that created things like the Nintendo Power Line! Nintendo Switch Concierge sounds like a spiritual evolution of that type of concept, though players likely won't receive any actual tips about the games themselves. However, the idea of getting Nintendo help straight from the company is nearly as old as the NES. With Switch currently performing quite well for Nintendo, it only makes sense that the company would look for ways to accommodate newcomers!

It will be interesting to see whether or not new users embrace the option, and how helpful it will end up being! There's certainly a lot of promise to the concept, but it remains to be seen just how it will work in practice. It's possible that a lot of users might not be comfortable with talking with a company representative, and the concept of being recorded might turn off others.

Readers can find out more about the service and how to schedule an appointment by checking out Nintendo's official website right here.

What do you think of the Nintendo Switch Concierge concept? Would you be interested in checking out the service? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!