Nintendo Reveals New Amiibo for Final Fantasy, Minecraft, Xenoblade Chronicles, and More

During today’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct presentation, director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that Sora will be the game’s final DLC fighter. The majority of the presentation was focused on the reveal, but Sakurai also took some time to reveal new amiibo figures coming next year based on the game. In spring 2022, players can expect to find amiibo based on Steve and Alex from Minecraft, which will release alongside the previously announced Min Min amiibo. Later in the year, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Kazuya from Tekken will also release.

Images of the amiibo for Min Min, Steve, and Alex can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

An amiibo for Sora was not announced today, but that doesn’t typically happen when a fighter is first revealed, so fans shouldn’t worry there won’t be one; presumably, Sora will receive one at some point. Following today’s announcements, every other fighter from the game has received an amiibo representation (some have even gotten multiple), or will by the end of next year. It stands to reason that Sora will similarly get a figure. Hopefully an official announcement will be made sometime next year!

Nintendo’s amiibo line first launched in 2014 alongside the release of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U. The line launched at the height of the toys-to-life craze popularized by games like Skylanders, Disney Infinity, and LEGO Dimensions, but amiibo have long outlasted those other games. The Super Smash Bros. line can be scanned into the game, where players can fight against or alongside them, and they level up the more players interact with them. It’s a neat feature, but most collectors seem to just buy them so they can have a physical representative of that character. Some of the most popular figures can be a bit hard to come by, so fans that are interested in these new ones might want to pre-order them as soon as possible!

