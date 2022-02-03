Nintendo Doesn’t Want to Buy Any Giant Publishers

It’s looking like this console generation might be defined by video game acquisitions, as both Sony and Microsoft have been making billion dollar deals to bring outside talent under their respective umbrellas. While Nintendo has been known to purchase other studios on occasion, it doesn’t seem the company is in any rush to join this particular trend. In an interview with Bloomberg, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa intimated that the company’s philosophy towards game development would make it difficult to bring in a large number of employees unfamiliar with that style.

“Nintendo will always stay Nintendo. The company has always relied onfirst-party games, and I don’t see any reason why they should change.Our brand was built upon products crafted with dedication by ouremployees, and having a large number of people who don’t possessNintendo DNA in our group would not be a plus to the company,” Furukawa told Bloomberg.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nintendo purchased developer Next Level Games last year for an undisclosed amount of money. The deal was a smart one for both parties. After all, Nintendo and the small, Vancouver-based studio had established a close partnership over several years, with Next Level Games having developed titles such as Super Mario Strikers, Punch-Out!!, and Luigi’s Mansion 3. That last game in particular has been a massive success on Nintendo Switch; during the company’s latest sales briefing, Nintendo revealed that Luigi’s Mansion 3 has sold more than 11 million copies.

If Nintendo is going to make any future acquisitions, fans can expect them to be on a scale similar to Next Level Games, as opposed to a giant like Activision Blizzard or Bethesda. It makes much more sense for how the company operates. Nintendo certainly has the money to spend, but the company has a very specific style when it comes to games that it publishes, and it would be hard to force a large, established company to fit that style. At the end of the day, it makes more sense for Nintendo to keep doing what it does best!

Is there a company that you think Nintendo should try to purchase? Are you happy Nintendo isn’t looking to buy giant publishers?Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitterat @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!