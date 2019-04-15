Retired Nintendo Boss Reggie Fils-Aime Joins Twitter

Reggie Fils-Aime has officially stepped down from his role as the president and COO of Nintendo of America as of today, but it looks like his fans will still have the chance to hear from him on Twitter now that he’s started his own personal account. Going by the simple @Reggie handle on Twitter, Fils-Aime revealed his new Twitter account on the same day of his retirement. He’s only shared one tweet so far, but it’s a fitting one.

The former Nintendo boss shared the tweet below that said hello to all his many followers that are now pouring in. He’s already got nearly 50,000 followers at the time this is written, a number that’ll likely climb much higher once Nintendo fans on Twitter catch wind of Fils-Aime’s presence there.

Fils-Aime’s announcement that he was retiring came in February when Nintendo of America confirmed that Doug Bowser would take over as the head of the company. In a statement, Fils-Aime expressed his gratitude for Nintendo and its fans and said he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

“Nintendo owns a part of my heart forever,” Fils-Aime said. “It’s a part that is filled with gratitude – for the incredibly talented people I’ve worked with, for the opportunity to represent such a wonderful brand, and most of all, to feel like a member of the world’s most positive and enduring gamer community. As I look forward to departing in both good health and good humor, this is not ‘game over’ for me, but instead ‘leveling up’ to more time with my wife, family and friends.”

He later shared a more personal message with his fans in the video that’s seen below.

Nintendo fans, Reggie has a message for all of you. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/EAhaEl5oEJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 21, 2019

With only one tweet to his new Twitter account’s name, there’s no telling what kind of industry insights and opinions Fils-Aime will be sharing there, but his many fans will be ready to find out now that they’re following him.

