Nintendo Reiterates Production Goal For Switch, Planning More Game Announcements

Even though its sales have cooled down a little bit since its impressive starting year, Nintendo believes that it’s going to continue its stride when it comes to the Nintendo Switch. But is it prepared for supply to meet the demand?

According to former Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima, it is. He recently spoke to shareholders and investors with the company who questioned whether the company would meet its 20 million system production demand for sales by year’s end. He noted that the company has made the needed arrangements in order to get this done, with a number of suppliers and manufacturers on hand to assure that there will be enough systems on hand for purchase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s not a guarantee that you’ll be able to find one this holiday season. Nintendo did run in short supply when the system first came out although it eventually caught up by the start of 2018 to the point that people could get systems again. But it sounds like they’re prepared for this holiday season so they won’t run into another drought. We’ll see how things look going into Christmas.

Kimishima also talked about the company’s recent showcase at E3, which relied on new games in the Super Smash Bros. and Pokemon franchises, among other releases. Following the show, there was a noteworthy drop in the company’s stock prices mainly due to the disappointment of what was shown. But Kimishima reiterated faith in the company’s line-up of games this year, noting that several more games are set to be announced in the coming months.

He quoted that the existing Switch line-up is currently in a “powerful” state and will only continue to grow with the new game reveals. However, he didn’t note when said games would be shown off, only that they’ll be coming at an “appropriate date.”

Our guess? It sounds like Nintendo may be planning another Direct special, possibly to air by the end of summer if not around early August or so. During that time, we’ll probably see the next fighter in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster along with other games that will be spaced out between other big titles for the year.

That’s no guarantee but it fits into the company’s mantra. We’ll see what it has in mind over the next few weeks.

We certainly wish Nintendo the best of luck when it comes to meeting huge sales demand for Switch and making it one of the hottest go-to items for the holiday season.