Nintendo Fans Are Convinced Splatoon 3 Was Just Teased

Never let it be said that fans of Nintendo‘s Splatoon franchise aren’t eagerly awaiting news of a new installment. The video game company recently shared some holiday art featuring Splatoon characters, and while it’s incredibly tame and unassuming on its own, folks seem to be convinced that Nintendo has just teased the coming of Splatoon 3 — which has not yet been announced.

Basically, this all traces back to the official art shared by Nintendo. It started with an image of three out of four of the franchise’s main characters celebrating the holidays. Simple enough, right? But then Nintendo had to go and tease that one of them was missing…

Three Splatoon characters in the frame? Weirdly missing one, despite the fact that both fairs frequently appear together and almost never apart? Yeah, that convinced folks that Nintendo’s got something up their sleeves. (The logic goes something like “three characters means third Splatoon,” which isn’t particularly definitive.)

Earlier today, however, Nintendo posted another piece of official art that shows… actually, that fourth character just happened to be taking a photo of the other three. Totally normal! Completely fine! And yet, there’s the chance that the whole Splatoon 3 tease theory isn’t false, because who even knows these days.

Regardless, one thing’s for certain: Splatoon franchise fans are thrilled, Nintendo has stirred the pot, and everyone should have a fairly happy holidays. That is, so long as there really is a Splatoon 3 in our collective future.

What do you think? Was this a tease for Splatoon 3, or just totally normal art posted by Nintendo with unintended side effects? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what folks are saying about the possible sequel tease!

Quick! Nintendo needs new art

the underpaid splatoon artist rushing to make new art where marina’s taking the photo so no one thinks splatoon 3 is confirmedpic.twitter.com/hr0jO66PFP — Super 💫 (@SuperDaStar) December 24, 2019

Some folks are pretty disappointed in the second piece of art

How all of us who dared to dream for a Splatoon 3 look after seeing Marina was just taking the picture. pic.twitter.com/3lKWNDfbiy — ⭐ O TannenBeeb 🎄 (@BeebGlasses) December 24, 2019

Splatoon fans mean business

Nintendo really got Splatoon 3 trending in the middle of the night off a simple Instagram Christmas post that was actually nothing



If anything that shows you how much some people want Splatoon 3… pic.twitter.com/NyaeFMgpSm — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) December 24, 2019

Even if some of them aren’t ready for a sequel yet

Please just let this be a fun holiday photo… PLEASE don’t let this be a subtle teaser for Splatoon 3… 😰

I’M NOT READY YET!!!

(But if someone DID hurt Marina, I will NOT hesitate to splat them…) pic.twitter.com/TbFkqxV92l — FrostyCole ❄️🎄 (@TentaColeGaming) December 24, 2019

An expansion would be welcome too…

Splatoon 3 or an Expansion, honestly I’m good for either — Fyrus (@FyrusYT) December 24, 2019

It all makes sense in an Ancient Aliens kind of way

• Marie won the final Splatfest of Splatoon

• Callie disappeared & was evil in Splatoon 2

• Pearl won the final Splatfest of Splatoon 2

• Nintendo teasing where Marina’s gone on Instagram



Splatoon 3?! The Animal Crossing team makes Splatoon, so maybe after they finish NH 🙂 pic.twitter.com/aql6FudBtH — Aero (@ActualAero) December 24, 2019

But there is always hope