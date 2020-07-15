Super Mario Fans May Have Found 35th Anniversary Twitter Account Linked to Nintendo

✖

Observant Twitter users and Nintendo fans may have spotted a Twitter account that’s seemingly connected to Nintendo and the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. game. The Twitter account in question certainly has a handle indicating as much since it’s called @supermario35th, and after checking the recovery email associated with it, it looks as though it could indeed be connected to Nintendo. There have already been reports from earlier in the year that Nintendo was preparing several remasters of different Mario games for the Nintendo Switch, so finds like these only add to those speculations until they’re proven true or false.

VGC first reported on the noteworthy Twitter account after crediting the find to one of its readers. The @supermario35th Twitter account currently has no followers, isn’t following anyone, and has protected tweets, so there’s not much to see on the surface.

When viewing the email address associated with the Twitter account, it’s mostly concealed with asterisks as is the case with Twitter’s privacy measures, but it looked as though it could be associated with a Nintendo domain. Those suspicions were strengthened by the fact that Nintendo’s Japanese Twitter accounts for Splatoon and Super Smash Bros. have similar associated emails structured similarly to the one connected to the potential anniversary account.

While Nintendo hasn’t officially announced its plans to remaster some old favorites in the Super Mario catalog, we know of some of the games suspected to be getting remakes in celebration of the property’s anniversary. Those releases include remasters of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. Eurogamer suggested as much in its report which corroborated VGC’s. A new Paper Mario game was also mentioned at the time which was announced not too long afterwards and will be releasing at the end of this week. You can check out our review of that game called Paper Mario: The Origami King here.

Aside from rumors about new games, this year has also brought on a variety of Mario pertaining to different products and experiences. We’ve seen several updates on Super Nintendo World, the vast theme park in the works at Universal Studios Japan that’s looking like it’ll encompass the best parts of Mario’s world and everything he encounters in it. We’ve also seen some LEGO-themed Mario kits announced this year that include expansions, “Power Up Packs,” and more blocky takes on Mario and his companions.

