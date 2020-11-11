Nintendo Releasing New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update Soon

✖

Nintendo is releasing a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update soon, an occasion every Smash player waits for to see what’s changing in the game or what’s being added. This update is missing something though – it’s not going to have any fighter adjustments in it. That’s the big draw of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate updates pretty much every time, so without the fighter adjustments included, players have been left wondering what’s actually going to be included in the patch notes.

The last patch for the game came out in late October which means the release of the Ver. 9.0.2 update coming soon makes for a pretty quick turnaround. Nintendo alerted Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players to the arrival of the new update and didn’t give a release date for it but said it’d be coming “soon.” The Nintendo Versus Twitter account also amended the original tweet not long afterwards to say that the update will not, in fact, include fighter adjustments.

Correction: This update will not feature fighter adjustments. — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) November 10, 2020

No fighter adjustments means players probably won’t have to back up their replay data of various clips since the only time that data becomes incompatible is when fighter adjustments are released. That’s only judging from what’s happened in the past though, so it’d still be a smart idea to back your data up anyway lest you lose something by accident.

The patch notes for the most recent update prior to this one can be found below. It dealt exclusively with problems stemming from the new Minecraft content, so expect some follow-ups on that alongside whatever else Nintendo has planned.

Ver. 9.0.1 Patch Notes