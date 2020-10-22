Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 9.0.1 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Nintendo has released the latest update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, bringing it up to version 9.0.1. Last week saw the release of 9.0.0, which brought in the character Steve from Minecraft. Fans immediately began to encounter issues related to the new fighter, prompting a new update to fix issues that slipped through the cracks. Notably, an issue where Steve's opponents would fall straight through platforms has been fixed. The issue was causing a lot of frustration for players, making it quite difficult to battle against the game's latest character. Full patch notes directly from Nintendo can be found below.

Fixed the issue where sometimes an opposing fighter would go through the landscape when Steve/Alex created a block at a certain location and the opposing fighter destroyed the block.

Fixed the issue where sometimes an opposing fighter would go through the landscape when Steve/Alex created a block at a certain location and the anvil created with a down air attack struck the opposing fighter.

Fixed the issue where the opposing fighter would become uncontrollable when Steve/Alex hit them with a minecart in certain situations.

Fixed the issue where if Steve/Alex’s minecart bounced off the wall, it would not hit the opposing fighter.

Fixed the issue where opposing fighters carried in Steve/Alex’s minecart would sometimes be warped to the original location where they were picked up.

Fixed the issue where certain fighters could go through Steve/Alex’s block once KO’d.

All in all, these changes should be a big relief to fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! Adding a new fighter to the game's already massive roster takes a lot of work on the part of the development team, so it's unsurprising when a new addition leads to some hiccups. Given the fact that Steve was just released last week, the turnaround on this update is fairly impressive. Now that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been updated, it will be interesting to see how players adapt to Steve and learn how to truly exploits the character's strengths.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been playing as Steve in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Did you encounter these issues? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!