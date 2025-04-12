Nintendo Switch 2 Report Reveals Unannounced Game (And It’s a Nostalgic One for 3DS Fans)

A new Nintendo Switch 2 report has revealed a game that has not been announced for the new Nintendo console, and it may be a nostalgic title for some Nintendo fans who were using the 3DS back in 2012. For those that don’t remember, 2012 saw 3DS fans treated to the likes of New Super Mario Bros. 2, Fire Emblem: Awakening, Kid Icarus: Uprising, Resident Evil: Revelations, Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance, Paper Mario: Sticker Star, Mario Tennis Open, and one a port of one of the best games of all time, or more specifically, a PS2 game that released eight years prior in 2004.

In 2012, 3DS fans received a reworked version of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater called Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D. Fast-forward, and a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, is set to release on August 28, 2025 via the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. A Nintendo Switch 2 version has not been announced, but is reportedly also in the works.

The report comes the way of Nash Weedle, who doesn’t provide any further specifics, such as whether or not the Nintendo Switch 2 version will be ready for the game’s launch in August or come after its release. All that is noted is that it’s in the works for Switch 2. This is one of 2025’s biggest releases, so it is a big get for Nintendo fans, who have never had access to the proper full game. That said, if it’s not at launch that will be a disappointing early marker of what life may be like as a Switch 2 owner, which is defined by waiting to get the biggest releases any given year until after they have been out for a while. This has been the life of Switch owners for years.

All of that said, remember to take this new information with a grain of salt as it does not come from Konami nor Nintendo, but an unofficial source. As for the source specifically, they have proven reliable in the past, but they have also been off the mark in the past as well. Speaking of Konami and Nintendo, neither has commented on this new report in any capacity. We do not suspect this will change for various reasons, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.

