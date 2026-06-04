New Nintendo Switch 2 Model With Upgrade Officially Confirmed

A new Nintendo Switch 2 model with a major upgrade has officially been confirmed by Nintendo following a leak from earlier this year. In the Nintendo Switch generation, Nintendo fans were treated to two major revisions: the Nintendo Switch Lite and the Nintendo Switch OLED. This new model is not a revision on this scale, but it is a revision with an appreciable upgrade. Unfortunately, it’s going to be limited to Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in Europe, with the United States, Japan, and more excluded, for now at least. Meanwhile, it will not take effect until February 18 of next year.

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Back in January, a new Nintendo Switch 2 model was discovered on Nintendo Account’s website. It was discovered because it was noticed that there was a new Nintendo Switch 2 product code under “OSM”, which was new and different from the “BEE” product code the standard Switch 2 uses. At the time, some Nintendo fans speculated a “Lite” or “OLED” version was imminent, but it turns out this model was being worked on by Nintendo for European markets to comply with the demands of regulators, which have forced Nintendo to provide a removable and replaceable battery for the Switch 2, something the standard launch model does not offer. What is currently unclear is how it’s cheaper for Nintendo to make a special SKU just for Europe rather than have one SKU across all regions. Maybe in the long run this is the plan.

What Does This Mean for the Switch 1?

There is no mention of this new model for the Nintendo Switch, which begs the question: what is happening with the first Switch in Europe? The most immediate implication is that Nintendo will halt its production and sale in the region, but this would presumably be communicated, so perhaps it is grandfathered in. In most European markets, the Nintendo Switch is not selling many units anymore, so it’s not a relevant point for many, to be fair.

Part of the reason so much of this is a mystery is because Nintendo hasn’t actually communicated a single word on this topic. Rather, we have found this out via European regulators.

UPDATE: Nintendo has confirmed the new Switch 2 model, but it has not said anything about the previous Switch console.

“The Regulation requires that from February 18th, 2027, batteries integrated into certain appliances and sold in the EU must be easily replaceable by end-users at any time during the lifetime of the product,” reads a statement from Nintendo on the matter. “Nintendo is implementing measures to comply with these requirements by preparing versions of products to meet the Regulation.”

If Nintendo provides any additional details or any type of clarification, we will update the story accordingly, but if the plan was to communicate any of this via official channels, it presumably would have done so already.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.