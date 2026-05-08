Nintendo Switch 2’s Price Is Going Up—Buy Yours Now Before It Does

Here’s something that doesn’t happen often in the gaming world: a manufacturer officially announcing a price increase before it happens, giving you a decent window to act. Nintendo just did exactly that, and if you’ve been sitting on the fence about picking up a Switch 2, consider this your sign to hop off it.

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The Nintendo Switch 2 is currently $449.99. Starting September 1, 2026, though, that price jumps to $499.99 in the U.S. That’s a clean $50 increase, and Nintendo has officially attributed it to “market conditions.” Amazon still has it listed at $449.99, so the clock is ticking, but time hasn’t run out yet.

What Nintendo Actually Said

Nintendo confirmed the price hike directly, so there’s no reading between the lines required. The Nintendo Switch 2 system goes from $449.99 to $499.99 beginning September 1st. It’s worth noting that the original Switch lineup isn’t seeing any pricing changes. This is specifically about the Switch 2, and it applies to U.S. pricing.

Why the Switch 2 Is Worth the $449 Right Now (Let Alone $499)

Even at the higher price, this console is hard to argue with. But since you’d be buying it now, here’s what you’re actually getting:

A 7.9-inch HDR LCD display that makes handheld gaming feel cinematic

Up to 120fps support for buttery-smooth gameplay

4K output when docked

256GB of built-in storage (finally, enough room to breathe)

New GameChat features for connecting with friends

Full backward compatibility with your existing Switch library

Nintendo called it “the next evolution of Nintendo Switch,” which sounds like marketing speak until you’re actually holding it and realize… oh, they weren’t wrong.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is sitting pretty at a 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon with thousands of reviews. Buyers consistently highlight the improved visuals and performance, a noticeably better Joy-Con design (Joy-Cons having always been the bane of my personal gaming existence), and an exceptional handheld experience.

Hard to argue with that kind of consensus.

The $50 Reason to Buy Before September

$50 may not seem like a big deal, especially when you’re already shelling out a few hundred dollars. But if you were already planning on eventually picking up a Switch 2, spending an extra $50 would be a pretty silly way to basically throw money away.

If you were already planning to grab a Switch 2 this year, there’s no strategic reason to wait. You can grab the Nintendo Switch 2 on Amazon while it’s still $449.99. And stock is currently available, but that window will close eventually.

Don’t be the person who waits until September 2nd.