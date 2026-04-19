New Nintendo Console Exclusive Game Is One of the Best-Rated Games of 2026

A new Nintendo console exclusive game — which is to say a game only available on Switch, Switch 2, and PC — is one of the best-rated games of 2026, thanks to its 86 on Metacritic. To this end, it is the 8th highest-rated new game of 2026, and it’s actually ahead of this past week’s massive Capcom release, Pragmata, which also has an 86, but is less close to 87, and thus behind this Nintendo console exclusive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On April 16, developer Sigono and publisher Shueisha Games released their multi-ending adventure game, OPUS: Prism Peak, the fourth release in the OPUS series, but it’s not a sequel. It’s a standalone experience described by the aforementioned pair as a “spiritual sibling,” and it’s quite good, according to not just its 86 on Metacritic, but its user review score. The Nintendo eShop doesn’t have user reviews, but Steam does. On Steam, it has 382 user reviews. And 91% of these reviews are positive.

Play video

One of 2026’s Best Games So Far

Right now, the only games higher rated than OPUS: Prism Peak are Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Nioh 3, Perfect Tides: Station to Station, Hermit and Pig, Mewgenics, Resident Evil Requiem, and Pokémon Pokopia. Despite this, it’s probably not in the Game of the Year conversation, which does favor bigger releases. Really, the only two games in this conversation right now are Resident Evil Requiem, Pokémon Pokopia, and perhaps Pragmata. Some will argue Crimson Desert as well, but its Metacritic score is likely to hold it back.

As for the game itself, it is a narrative adventure game where you influence the plot and ultimately arrive at one of a few different endings. In it, you play as a weary photographer who finds themselves stranded in the Dusklands, traveling with a young girl who has lost her memory. The two must come together to uncover the mysteries of the land and find their way home, and players will need to use their camera to achieve this.

Those who decide to check out the Nintendo console exclusive game should expect to fork over $24.99, though it is 10% off for its launch. Meanwhile, in return, you will get a game that is about 10 hours long.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.