Nintendo Switch 2 Leaks Reveals Handheld Mode Upgrade

A new Nintendo Switch 2 feature that the current Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED do not posses has potentially leaked. In other words, a Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade may have leaked. The source in question is not bulletproof though, so everything below should be taken with a grain of salt.

The new rumor about the Nintendo Switch 2 comes the way of X user Nash Weedle, a source that has both proven reliable in the past but also occasionally been off the mark as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the well-known leaker, the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to have a performance selector when in portable mode. This selector is said to be right in the main menu and gives owners the options to prioritize power or battery. Obviously, when the console is in TV mode, docked, there is no need for such an option because the battery is being charged. In handheld mode though this is a different story.

As Switch owners will know, some more technically games absolutely nuke the battery of the console while being played in handheld mode. This isn’t always a problem if the console is only going to be used for a limited time or near a power source, but in other situations where neither of these things are the case, it can be a major problem. That said, it sounds like it will be a problem of the past, or at least the problem will be less substantial than on the current Switch.

Nash Weedle claims this information comes from a developer with a Nintendo Switch 2 dev kit. To this end, they even provide image proof, which also reveals lack of graphical options. In other words, while there may be some rudimentary performance options, it seems Nintendo is still by and large mainstreaming everything else just like it did with Switch.

The battery, and how quickly it could drain, was a big problem on the Nintendo Switch, and something many owners have complained about. Suffice to say, it isn’t surprising to hear Nintendo may be going down this route of offering users a performance selector that prioritizes battery over power.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this new leak and the speculation it has created. Nintendo rarely comments on rumors, especially ones laced with speculation, so we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.