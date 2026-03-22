Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive Game Beats Pokemon and Square Enix to Be #1 Selling Nintendo Game

A Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive Mario game was the best-selling game on Nintendo platforms in February, beating Square Enix’s Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and Resident Evil Requiem in the process. And what is impressive about this is the Mario game in question topped the Nintendo sales charts last month with physical sales alone, as Nintendo does not share its digital data with Circana, the company tracking game sales in the United States.

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If you picked up Nintendo Switch 2’s Mario Tennis Fever last month when it launched, you weren’t alone. Apparently, many did, as it was the best-selling game on Nintendo platforms for the month of February on retail sales alone. Behind it were Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Resident Evil Generation Pack, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Resident Evil Requiem, in that order. As you will notice, there are two Resident Evil entries in the top six here. If you combine Resident Evil Generation Pack, which includes Resident Evil Requiem, with Resident Evil Requiem, the Capcom game comes in at #2 for the month. Considering the survival-horror Capcom game came out on the second-to-last day of the month, this is pretty impressive. Meanwhile, Mario Tennis Fever came out in the middle of the month, so it had more opportunity to sell copies.

The Power of Mario

While we were impressed with Mario Tennis Fever when it released last month, it only ended up scoring a 77 on Metacritic, a solid score, but not the best score, especially by Nintendo’s standards. That said, this is usually what Mario sports games score, and like the games before it, Mario Tennis Fever proves that it doesn’t matter how good Mario sports games are; an appreciable number of people will buy them no matter what.

March’s Best-Selling Game

We anticipate Resident Evil Requiem to comfortably outsell every other game above for the month of March, but it still won’t be number one. Without a doubt, the best-selling game of March on Nintendo platforms is going to be Pokémon Pokopia, which could end up being the best-selling Nintendo exclusive game of 2026.

Those interested in Mario Tennis Fever on Nintendo Switch 2 will need to fork over $70 for it, the same price it cost at launch, and a price it’s unlikely to come down from until this holiday season. It being $70 makes this chart-topping performance even more impressive because $70 is a lot of money to pay for a Mario Tennis game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.