Remakes of Two PS2 Games Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 This Year

Two remakes of two classic PS2 games are coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this year. The two very nostalgic games in question were also released on the original Xbox, but due to the popularity of the PS2 — the best-selling console of all time — compared to the popularity of the original Xbox, which wasn’t very popular at all, most recognize the pair of games as PS2 games. Whatever system you associate the two games from yesteryear with, you will soon be able to play them on Switch 2.

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Back in 2005, Pandemic Studios and the original THQ released an action-adventure game called Destroy All Humans, which is a very PS2-era game. And despite only releasing to a 72 on Metacritic, it proved quite popular and a big success for the duo. So, a franchise was born with the release of its first sequel, Destroy All Humans 2, the following year in 2006. In their original forms, neither of these games is probably ever coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. But remakes of each were released in 2020 and 2022, respectively, by Black Forest Games and THQ reborned, aka THQ Nordic. And these two remakes are coming to Switch 2 this year. Now, the remake of the first game is currently playable on Switch 2 because there is a Nintendo Switch version. However, the remake of the second game never came to Switch, so this will be the first time Nintendo fans will be able to get their hands on it.

Destroy All Humans!

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The remake of Destroy All Humans will release on Nintendo Switch 2, priced at $30, on June 23, 2026, and it will come with the Skin Pack DLC for the game. For those curious, the remake is a faithful remake, but it rebuilds the game from the ground up. Upon release, it earned a Metacritic range of 66 ot 71, a few points lower than the original.

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed

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The remake of Destroy All Humans 2 is going to arrive a few months later, on September 15, 2026, at the same price. The original game earned a 74 on Metacritic back in the day, just like its predecessor, but its remake came in with a Metacritic range of 68 to 72, very similar to the remake of the first game.

Right now, there is no word of any additional remakes of any other Destroy All Humans games; however, these new ports may indicate another remake is on the way. For now, though, this is just speculation. What we do know is that THQ Nordic is bringing another remake to Nintendo Switch this year, but this one will be a remake of a former Wii-exclusive game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the variety of ongoing conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.