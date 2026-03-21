One of the Best Games Is Now on the Nintendo Switch eShop for $2.49

One of the great games of all time is now on the Nintendo Switch eShop for just $2.49. There is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game in question; however, the title is playable on the newer Nintendo console via backward compatibility. Normally, it is not this price, though. Typically, the Nintendo Switch game in question costs $24.99 on the Nintendo eShop. It is only a couple of dollars because of an enrmous 90% discount available until March 30.

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For roughly the next nine days, those on all Nintendo Switch consoles, including the Switch 2, can grab Playdead’s Inside for just $2.49. As some may know, Inside is one of the great games available on the Nintendo eShop, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic, its five nominations at The Game Awards 2016, and its 96% aproval rating on Steam. Right alongside both Portal games, it is one of the best puzzle platformers ever made, in particular. And at $2.49, it is among the cheapest games on the eShop right now, and everything else in proximity to it doesn’t compare to its quality level.

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2016’s Best Game?

The official best game of 2016 is most argueably Overwatch, as it won Game of the Year that year at The Game Awards. However, the two highest-rated games of 2016 were Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Inside, both with their scores of 93.

For those who know nothing about it, Inside is the sophmore release from Danish studio Playdead, who has yet to put out a game since, which means it is also the latest release from the European studio, despite being a decade old. It is the spirtual successor to the studio’s first game, the equally critically-acclaimed Limbo, which released six years prior in 2010.

Inside is not a very long game, which means many may not want to pay its full price of $25. More specifically, Inside is about three to five hours long, but even at this humble length you are getting at least an hour of content per dollar.

Those who do decide to buy Inside on Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 via the eShop should expect to clear 1.5 GB of space to download the game. Meanwhile, on the eShop you will notice it says the game’s release date is June 28, 2018, and that is because it didn’t come to Switch until two years after its original release. In fact, at its launch the Switch wouldn’t be out for another year.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.