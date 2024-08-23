Nintendo Switch 2 Games Could Include Spiritual Successor to 2005 GameCube Classic

A cult-classic Nintendo GameCube game from 2005 is getting a spiritual successor for both PC and consoles. What consoles exactly has not yet been specified, but considering the heritage and the expected release schedule, Switch 2 seems like a very safe bet.

As gamers may remember, 2005 was a fairly stacked year in terms of video game releases. The likes of Resident Evil 4, God of War, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, Forza Motorsport, uitar Hero, Nintendogs, Shadow of the Colossus, Sniper Elite, Battlefield 2, Mario Kart DS, Call of Duty 2, Jade Empire, Guild Wars, Devil May Cry 3, F.E.A.R, Ninja Gaiden Black, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Civilization IV, Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, Burnout Revenge, Psychonauts, Advance Wars: Dual Strike, Animal Crossing: Wild World, and Star Wars: Battlefront II all released. The list goes on, but the point is 2005 was a peak year for gaming, much like the year before it, 2004.

In a year like 2005, many games flew under the radar straight into cult classic territory. One example of this is Chibi-Robo! from developer Skip. The Nintendo-published game was a GameCube exclusive at the time, though it did later come to the Wii in 2009. And it was pretty well received, evident by its 75 on Metacritic. Despite not combining this with much commercial success, the game did spawn a series that got four follow-ups in 2007, 2009, 2013, and 2015. For the rest of its time in the Nintendo pipeline, the series lived between the Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS.

Unfortunately, for fans of the series, it is not coming back. That said, Tiny Wonder Studios, a team featuring staffers from Skip (including the former director of the series), is making a spiritual successor called koROBO. The game, which will be the studio’s debut project, recently passed its funding goal on Kickstarter, ensuring it will be made and released for both PC and “modern consoles” at a to be determined date.

Below, you can read more about the upcoming game, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“Sometimes it takes the smallest hero to fulfill the greatest destiny,” reads said synopsis. Somewhere in the borough of Brocklyn, nestled within the urban jungle of New Yock City, Tom and his mother are celebrating his 10th birthday. When a wrapped present arrives from his estranged father, Tom rips through it, excited to see what’s inside. What he finds is not the coolest and latest in tiny household robo tech, but some knockoff model. ‘ koROBO?’ But before long, koROBO is cleaning the home, helping Tom with his homework, and even playing games and reading comics with him like a brother. What will koROBO’s arrival have in store for Tom, his family and perhaps, the world?

The synopsis continues: “koROBO’s story unfolds inside Tom’s family apartment in Brocklyn, New Yock. Players take on the role of the pint-sized hero. As koROBO, they will help out the family, perform tasks around the home, meet the many denizens that inhabit the apartment building, and defend Tom and those he loves from a mysterious enemy…that can travel through space-time?”

