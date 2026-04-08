Nintendo Switch 2 Users Will Have to Wait Longer to Play One of 2026’s Biggest Upcoming Games

One of the biggest games of 2026 that is set to release in just a little over a month has been unfortunately hit with a delay on Nintendo Switch 2. Since the launch of Nintendo’s newest console last year, a number of major third-party games have arrived on Switch 2 in addition to other platforms. This has included titles like Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Resident Evil Requiem, and Street Fighter 6, among many others. Sadly, for those looking forward to playing one notable third-party game on Switch 2 in May, they’ll now have to wait a bit longer than anticipated.

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As of today, developer IO Interactive announced that its upcoming action-adventure game 007 First Light will be pushed back on Switch 2. The much-anticipated James Bond game is set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC next month on May 27th, while the Switch 2 edition has been pushed to an unspecified date later in the summer. As for the reason behind this delay, IO Interactive didn’t provide further details on what has prompted this change in plans, but it has clearly had more trouble developing for Switch 2 than other platforms.

This Is a Concerning Trend for Switch 2 Games

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IO Interactive isn’t the first developer to have delayed a Switch 2 edition of one of its games beyond the versions on other platforms. Perhaps the most notable instance of this having occurred within the past year was with Borderlands 4. While developer Gearbox Software planned to bring its latest Borderlands game to Switch 2 hardware, it ended up pausing its development for one reason or another, with no guarantee to resume work on it in the future.

Based on what we can tell with 007 First Light, this doesn’t seem to be the case, as IO Interactive has stressed that it will still release the game on Switch 2 hardware. Still, it’s not great to see that a variety of developers are already struggling to port their games to Switch 2 given how new the platform is. On a long enough timeline, games will only begin to get even more demanding as PS6 and a new Xbox console are released, which will make it even more difficult for these titles to be ported to Switch 2. For games in the present time to already be running into this issue is something that most Switch 2 owners surely hoped wouldn’t be the case just yet.

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