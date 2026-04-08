New Star Fox Game Reportedly Being Revealed Sooner Than Expected

Nintendo’s much-rumored new Star Fox game is reportedly going to be revealed sooner than anticipated. At the end of March, a high-profile new report hit the internet that claimed a new Star Fox title for Switch 2 was in the works and would be launching this summer. Naturally, many fans assumed that this game wouldn’t be announced until Nintendo’s summer Direct, which typically happens in June. Fortunately, based on new info that has now come about, it sounds like this new Star Fox project will be unveiled before this time.

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According to insider Nate the Hate, who has shared countless Nintendo scoops in the past, the reveal of the next entry in the Star Fox series is going to happen at some point in April. Nate claims that the announcement is simply going to take place either on social media or through the Nintendo Today app. While a specific date in April for this announcement wasn’t provided, this timeline suggests that we won’t be waiting much longer to see this Star Fox game in action.

This Nintendo Reveal Would Perfectly Continue Star Fox’s Momentum

Although it’s a bit surprising to hear that Nintendo would choose to just unveil a new Star Fox game with very little fanfare, this choice actually makes quite a bit of sense. Given the appearance of Fox McCloud in the newly released Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Nintendo is likely looking to capitalize on the character’s renewed popularity in a big way. As such, revealing this Star Fox Switch 2 game in April would allow Nintendo to build off of the buzz and excitement from the Super Mario Galaxy Movie and potentially convince those who haven’t yet purchased its newest console to do so imminently.

Not to mention, if this Star Fox title is releasing in the summer, Nintendo needs to begin marketing the game sooner rather than later. Part of this marketing strategy will likely center around showing off more of the new Star Fox adventure during its inevitable summer Direct, but revealing the game in advance will help generate more momentum moving into this showcase.

Outside of this reported Star Fox game, Nintendo has quite a packed slate for Switch 2 throughout the remainder of the year. Titles like Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Rhythm Heaven Groove, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, and Splatoon Raiders have already been confirmed to launch this year and could be joined by other newly announced titles in the months ahead.

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