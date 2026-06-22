New #1 Best-Selling Nintendo Switch 2 Game Isn’t Even Out Yet

There is a new #1 best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 game on the Nintendo eShop, and it’s a game not even out yet. In other words, the best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 game on the eShop is in this spot on pre-order alones, showing considerable demand for the game. Unsurprisingly, the game in question is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, and arguably the console’s biggest exclusive for the remainder of the year.

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On June 25, Nintendo is bringing the nostalgia with a remake of one of the great N64 games and one of the best games of 1997: Star Fox 64. This remake is simply called Star Fox, and obviously there is a lot of interest in the release. Not only is Star Fox 64 the best and most iconic game in the series, but fans of the series have been starving. The last major release in the series came 10 years ago, in 2016, when Star Fox Zero was released on Wii U, but Star Fox Zero was not good; hence its 69 on Metacritic. The last release before this was 2011’s Star Fox 64 3D for the Nintendo 3DS, but this was just a Star Fox 64 remake. There was Star Fox 2 in 2017, but this was just an unreleased SNES game limited to the Super NES Classic Edition. All of this is to say, Star Fox fans have been waiting for something. Many would have likely preferred a new game, but a proper modern remake of Star Fox 64 is the next best thing, as the original doesn’t hold up super well in 2026.

Top 20 Best-Selling Games on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop

For those curious what the rest of the chart looks like, it is as follows: The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, Pokemon Pokopia, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Digital Deluxe Edition, Mario Kart World, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Donkey Kong Bananza, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Devil May Cry 5, Mario Tennis Fever, Xenoblade Chronicles, Hogwarts Legacy, Red Dead Redemption, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Mina the Hollower.

It’s important to note these are the results for the week ending on June 21. That said, Star Fox is certainly going to hold this spot with more pre-orders coming this week, followed by launch sales. And it could hold the spot for a little bit, looking at the release calendar for the Switch 2.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.