Nintendo Switch 2 May Have Another Launch Game as Big as Mario Kart

Nintendo has yet to announce a single Nintendo Switch 2 launch game. In fact, only eight games have been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 at all. One of these games is a new Mario Kart, which has not been confirmed to be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game, but the fact it was revealed alongside the console suggests as much. Further, previous rumors have also suggested this. What is going to launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart though? Well, there will no doubt be more than one Nintendo game, plus a host of third-party Nintendo Switch 2 games. And one of these third-party Nintendo Switch 2 games may be a launch game, and it looks poised to be one of the biggest releases of 2025.

Before the Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed, the reveal date was leaked. More specifically, before the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal date was officially announced by Nintendo, Nintendo insider Nate the Hate leaked it. This leak of theirs obviously garnered the most attention, but it wasn’t the only thing they said about the Nintendo Switch 2 in the build up to its reveal. And if they were right about the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal date then their other Nintendo Switch 2 leaks should obviously be taken into serious consideration.

One of their other Nintendo Switch 2 leaks was that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami’s upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, was coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in addition to the other already announced platforms for it.

Officially, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is slated to release sometime this year, but there is no word of when exactly. However, there’s reason to believe the remake will release fairly soon, and if it does this, it will release before the Nintendo Switch 2. And if this happens, this would open the door for it to be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 at the launch of console.

This is all assuming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is out in the next few months. The reason this is the expectation of some though is because Funko is releasing a line of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in March. The implication of this is obviously that this will be in the general proximity of the game’s release, because if it was several months before the game’s release, it would be odd timing.

Right now all we have is speculation, but the stars seems to be aligning for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater to be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game.

