All 28 Nintendo Switch 2 Games Rumored So Far

Nintendo finally revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 this month. This reveal didn’t include any games other than a new Mario Kart. And since the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, there have been next to no games announced or revealed for the Nintendo console. In fact, so far, only eight Nintendo Switch 2 games have been confirmed. While not many Nintendo Switch 2 games have been confirmed, there have been plenty of games rumored for the Nintendo Switch 2. More specifically, 28 different games have been rumored for the Nintendo Switch 2 so far.

Among the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 games are brand new and unannounced games as well as plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 ports for pre-existing Nintendo Switch games. In addition to this, there are also rumored Nintendo Switch 2 versions of 2025 releases not out yet and not yet announced for Switch 2.

The rumored Nintendo Switch 2 games include series such as Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Super Smash Bros, Star Fox, Final Fantasy, DOOM, Assassin’s Creed, Fallout, Metroid, Metal Gear, Pokemon, Red Dead Redemption, Tekken, Star Wars, Halo, Gears of War, Diablo, and more. You can read more about all these rumored Nintendo Switch 2 games and more, below:

New 3D Mario

There have been rumors of a new 3D Mario game from various sources since 2023, when we first heard word of a new entry that looks “jaw-droppingly good.” What this new 3D Mario game from Nintendo itself will be called, and when it will be revealed, remains to be seen, but one rumor suggests it will release this year.

Final Fantasy IX Remake

There have been rumors of a Final Fantasy IX Remake from Square Enix for a while, and recently the rumors have suggested it may be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive. To this end, the latest rumor about the RPG remake from last month actually claims it will be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game.

The Legend of Zelda Remake/Remaster

Following the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward HD in 2021, there have been rumors that Nintendo is not just working on more Zelda remakes/remasters, but that it is sitting on completed projects just waiting for the ideal time to release them. A recent Newegg leak suggests the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 may finally be the time. Whether it will be Ocarina of Time, The Wind Waker, or Twilight Princess, remains to be seen.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The same source who leaked the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal date before anyone else claims that when Konami releases Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater this year there will be a Nintendo Switch 2 version.

New Super Smash Bros. Game

A recent rumor claims Nintendo and Bandai Namco are releasing a new Super Smash Bros. game for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, featuring new characters like Waluigi, Crash Bandicoot, and more.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

The latest rumor about the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4 — announced all the way back in 2017 for the current Switch by Retro Studios and Nintendo — is that it will be a cross-gen release between both generation of Switch consoles out sometime this year.

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Xbox, Bethesda, and id Software are set to release DOOM: The Dark Ages on May 15, 2025. Whether this will be before or after the Nintendo Switch 2 release date remains to be seen, but according to a recent rumor, the new DOOM game is Nintendo Switch 2 bound.

Astral Chain 2

A sequel to 2019 Nintendo Switch exclusive Astral Chain is rumored to be in development for Nintendo Switch 2 at PlatinumGames. However, if the same rumor is accurate, the project underwent a reboot in development in 2023, and is thus likely a few years away.

New Star Fox

Back in January 2024, it was rumored that a new Star Fox game was in development for Nintendo Switch 2 and going to release within the next 12 months. This rumor was pitched back when it was believed the Nintendo Switch 2 was releasing at the end of 2024. If not inaccurate entirely, the implication is this Star Fox game will be at or near the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A

There is conflicting information on Pokemon Legends: Z-A from Game Freak. A recent report about the Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel claims it is not in the works for Nintendo Switch 2. However, leaked files from Game Freak databases suggest it will be a cross-gen release, with two versions of the game in the works under two codenames. Pokemon fans should find out one way or another as Pokemon Legends: Z-A is confirmed to release this year.

Pokemon Gen 10

The same Game Freak server leak has confirmed that the next mainline Pokemon games are in development for both the current Switch and Switch 2. The files don’t reveal a release date, but others rumors have suggested the pair of Gen 10 Pokemon games will release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Rumored Nintendo Switch 2 Ports