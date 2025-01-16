Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Release Date Might Be Closer Than Expected

The release date of Konami’s upcoming Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake, which is formally dubbed Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, might be closer than fans are anticipating. Currently, Konami hasn’t announced even a broad release window for Metal Gear Solid Delta, which has been particularly confusing to a number of fans. That being said, those working on the project said near the end of 2024 that releasing the remake in 2025 would be a “priority”. Now, based on new information that has come about, it seems like the launch of MGS Delta: Snake Eater could be only a few months away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Funko announced that it would be releasing a new line of Funko Pops tied to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. These Pops will specifically be for Naked Snake and The Boss and will be based on their revamped appearances in the Snake Eater remake. While this might not mean a lot on its own, what’s curious about these Funko Pops is that they’re slated to release in March 2025.

So how does this relate to the launch of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater? Well, accessories like this that are tied to video games typically happen to arrive in close proximity to when said game is also released. As a result, these Funko Pops dropping in only two months could suggest that Metal Gear Solid Delta is targeting a launch at some point near March. While this isn’t guaranteed to be the case, it still might be the first indication that Konami is planning to announce the release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta relatively soon.

Play video

Perhaps the biggest counterargument against this belief, though, is that Metal Gear Solid 3 has been a known quantity for over 20 years. As such, releasing Funko Pops based on a game this old, even if they are branded with the remake’s new title, isn’t as big of a deal as one might think. These Funko Pops might simply be the start of a larger lineup of additional accessories that Konami will be releasing all throughout 2025, which will eventually coincide with the release of Metal Gear Solid Delta.

For now, all we continue to know with certainty about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is that it’s in development for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Recent rumors have also claimed that a version of the game for the newly announced Nintendo Switch 2 is also in the works, but won’t be revealed until later.