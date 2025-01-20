All 8 Nintendo Switch 2 Games Confirmed So Far

The Nintendo Switch 2 was finally revealed last week by Nintendo. Unfortunately, it was only shown off alongside one game, a new Mario Kart, complete with controversial changes. And while there are many rumored Nintendo Switch 2 games, including a 2024 game of the Year nominee, next to none have been confirmed for the console. In the coming weeks and months this will obviously change. To this end, many major Nintendo Switch 2 games will no doubt be revealed in April at the first-ever Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

Removing rumored games from the equation, as well as unconfirmed games in general, you are left with just eight confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 games. This is at least the case as of January 19, 2025.

Most of these games are not very consequential. Indeed, two of the eight games are smaller releases no doubt seeking a little extra attention by announcing a Nintendo Switch 2 release before everyone else. That said, those looking for the games that have been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 so far have come to the right place. They are as follows:

Mario Kart

A new mainline Mario Kate is finally in development and expected to release alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 as a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game. What the new Mario Kart game is called, we don’t know. There are zero details on the game, and only a couple of seconds of footage in the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer.

Yooka-Replaylee

Play video

Yooka-Replayee is a remake of 2017 3D platformer, Yooka-Laylee. The remake is being handeled by the same developer, Playtonic Games. Right now, there is no word of a release date.

Littlelands

Play video

Littlelands from duo Rafael Martin and Kyle Creamer is an action-adventure game with a cozy and cutesy aesthetic. There is no word of when it will release.

Bestiario

Play video

Bestiario is described by developer Wiggin Industries as a turn-based RPG with social sim elements mixed in. It also does not currently have a release date.

Synth Beasts

Play video

Synth Beasts from Radhood Advance is described as an action-RPG where you capture and tame different beasts, who you in turn level up and develop with new abilities. It doens’t have a release date, but is said to be “coming soon.”

Aurascope

Play video

Aurascope is pitched as an action-adventure platformer with both light puzzle and RPG elements. It is being made by lone-wolf developer of Nick Oztok, who has yet to announce a release date.

My Time at Evershine

Play video

My Time at Evershine is pitched by developer Pathea Games a sandbox simulation game meets RPG with cozy vibes. It currently does not have a release date.

Secret Forest

Play video

Secret Forest is an open-world MMORPG being made in Unreal Engine 5 from Zelcar Games. It does not have a release date, but a Closed Beta is coming in “early 2025.” This beta will obviously not be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 though.

