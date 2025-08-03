One of the Best Nintendo Switch 2 Games Is a Major Problem for Pro Controller Owners

One of the very best Nintendo Switch 2 games, and one of the best games of 2025, is proving to be a major problem for Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller owners. To this end, it works terribly with the premium Switch 2 controller. For $84.99, Nintendo fans can buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, which offers an improved controller experience compared to using the Joy-Cons. The use of “Pro” in the product name is a little misleading though, because it isn’t anything like the “Pro” controllers on PlayStation and Xbox. In terms of build and features, it is a standard controller. That said, for those who play the Nintendo Switch 2 in docked mode, it is a must own. Those that plan on playing Split Fiction specifically though, may want to reconsider using the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller to play it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of right now, Split Fiction from Hazelight Studios — the Josef Fares studio that previously put out A Way Out and It Takes Two — and EA is the third highest-rated game of 2025, behind only Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Blue Prince in that order. It has a 91 on Metacritic, and it has been available on the Nintendo Switch 2 since the console’s launch in June. And it runs great on the Switch 2, but it has a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller problem.

Using social media platform X, user Quinn Nelson notes that Split Fiction on Nintendo Switch 2 uses rumble so often that the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller linear vibration motors will begin to overheat and consequently shut off. For those who have not played Split Fiction on Nintendo Switch 2, indeed does use rumble a ton.

The good news is this can be fixed in a patch. Right now, it is unclear if Hazelight studios is even aware of the problem, let alone working on a solution, assuming it desires a solution in the first place, which is not currently clear.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Hazelight Studios, EA, and Nintendo — have commented on the situation. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch 2 — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.