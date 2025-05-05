Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals New Customization Option

When Nintendo Switch 2 launches next month, it appears the system’s Joy-Cons will have a customization feature that has so far gone unannounced. Apparently, the colored side panels on the controllers can be removed and replaced. As discovered by Centro Leaks, there are already sellers planning to offer alternate options. On the default Joy-Cons that come with the Switch 2, the left Joy-Con has blue panels, while the right has red. A seller on AliExpress is already selling options that can make both panels red or blue. Chances are, we’ll see a lot more options like that over the coming months!

While this might be a neat option, there are a lot of things that are currently unclear. For one thing, Nintendo hasn’t announced this, and we don’t know how easy it will be to remove the panels. Also, if a user changes the side panel colors, the Joy-Cons will still have the original colors around the thumb stick, and on the metal interior. Lastly, the current Switch recognizes the color of a Joy-Con on the Home Screen; that color is programmed into the controller. Either this is changing for Switch 2 if those removable panels are a planned feature for the system, or this is an unofficial feature that the system won’t recognize. Readers can see an image of the popped off panels in the X/Twitter post embedded below.

You will be able to customize the Joy-con 2 side panes like the PS5 faceplates.



Some new panels have already started popping up. pic.twitter.com/0Fv9YRbCa5 — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) May 5, 2025

Until Nintendo officially confirms this feature, we’ll have to wait and see how the company plans on handling Joy-Con customization. It’s a neat idea that has already drawn comparisons to the swappable panels on a PS5 console, but since any changed colors will clash with the other colored elements of the controller, it seems like a novelty at best, rather than a major new feature.

As of this writing, Nintendo has not announced any Joy-Con color variants for Nintendo Switch 2. The only colors revealed thus far are those that will be launching alongside the system. Over the last eight years, we’ve seen a ton of different Joy-Con variants released for the current system, and it stands to reason that we’ll see the same for Nintendo Switch 2. In all likelihood, Nintendo did not want to flood the market with various options right off the bat, but that will likely change once the system has been out for a while. We might even see some special designs based on various games, like we got in the past with franchises like Zelda, Pokemon, and Monster Hunter.

Despite getting a chance to go hands-on with Nintendo Switch 2 last month, there’s still quite a bit we don’t know about the new system. We’ve learned a lot about its various games, and some of its new features, but there’s still quite a bit we’re in the dark about, especially in terms of customization. Thankfully we should have more answers as the platform’s June 5th launch date draws closer.

