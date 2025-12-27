New Report Leaks Two Nintendo Switch 2 Star Wars Games

A new report has potentially leaked two Nintendo Switch 2 Star Wars games. The Nintendo Switch 2 2026 lineup is looking a bit bleak right now. The star of the lineup right now is Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, supported by smaller releases from Nintendo such as Mario Tennis Fever and Pokemon Pokopia. This isn’t bad, but it’s not great. Meanwhile, there are some third-party releases for Nintendo Switch 2 fans to look forward to, such as Resident Evil Requiem and the imminent release of Dispatch. The lineup could use some padding, though. This new report hasn’t dated the two Star Wars Nintendo Switch 2 games, but owners of the console will be hoping they arrive next year.

The new report comes the way of Nash Weedle, a fairly well-known and fairly reliable industry insider when it comes to Nintendo. The source does not have a bulletproof track record, but has produced some bona fide and undeniable leaks in 2025. According to Nash Weedle, Disney is insisting that future Star Wars projects come to the Nintendo Switch 2, and there is apparently even a push to bring some older releases to the console as well. To this end, it is claimed that EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are in the works for the Nintendo Switch 2. Neither game is currently available on any Nintendo platform.

Some of the Best Modern Star Wars Games

Modern Star Wars games have not stacked up to legacy Star Wars games, especially recently. Consquently, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are actually some of the best modern Star Wars games. The former was released back in 2019 by developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA. Respawn, for those who do not know, is the team best known for Apex Legends and the Titanfall series. Within a year, it sold over 10 million units and earned an 81 on Metacritic, making it both a substantial commercial success and a moderate critical success. Suffice to say, it got a sequel in 2023, the aforementioned Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which actually earned a better critical reception, landing at 85 on Metacritic, but sold softly in comparison. It also had substantial performance issues at launch, especially on PC, which did not go over well.

A Great Time for Nintendo Switch 2 Users to Jump In

While Nintendo fans would once again be getting these games late, it would be decent timing as a third installment is currently in the works, which will be the final game in the series, according to EA. Meanwhile, as noted, neither game ever came to the Nintendo Switch, so this would be Nintendo’s fans’ first opportunity to even check out the pair of AAA Star Wars games.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information.