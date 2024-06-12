No More Heroes Developer Says It's "Gonna Cook" for Nintendo Switch 2

A successor to Nintendo Switch is currently in the works, and while we don't know exactly when it's going to get revealed, buzz around the new system has been building quite a bit over the last few months. In a new interview with Video Games Chronicle, No More Heroes director Goichi "Suda51" Suda talked about the new system, and the plans of his studio Grasshopper Manufacture. Suda51 says he has "no idea what's coming up," but shared a lot of enthusiasm for Nintendo's next product. Apparently, Grasshopper plans to support the system in a significant way.

"I don't have anything in particular that I can think of as far as new features I want to see in the next-gen iteration of it are concerned, but I'm really looking forward to seeing what Nintendo does with it. They've always done revolutionary stuff for software and the video game industry in general," Suda51 told VGC. "I'm super excited for the next console, especially since we're definitely gonna cook for it."

When Will Nintendo Switch 2 be Revealed?

As mentioned by Video Games Chronicle, Suda51 appeared at the 2017 reveal event for the Nintendo Switch, alongside other notable developers such as Todd Howard. It remains to be seen whether he'll play any role in the unveiling of the console's successor, which is set to be announced sometime prior to the end of Nintendo's current fiscal year in March 2025. We know for a fact that the system will be revealed sometime after this month's Nintendo Direct, but a specific date has yet to be announced.

Unfortunately, Suda51 did not offer any hints about what can be expected from Grasshopper on the new system. There have been a number of rumors about what games will be released on Nintendo's new hardware, but there's been little in the way of official information. Nintendo has done an excellent job keeping a lid on its plans, as the only definitive thing we know is that it will carry over the current Nintendo Account system.

What New Ideas Will Switch 2 Offer?

It won't be too much longer before the dam starts to break on new information, but Suda51 does make a good point: Nintendo has done "revolutionary stuff" with a number of its platforms, from innovations like rumble technology on N64, to motion control on Wii. There has been speculation that the company's next console will be more of an evolution than a revolution, but even if that is true, it will still be interesting to see how the "Switch 2" hardware differs from the current system beyond improved graphics.

