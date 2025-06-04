Best Buy Offers New Details About How to Get Its Exclusive Nintendo Switch 2 Collectible

When Nintendo Switch 2 arrives on June 5th, several retailers will be offering midnight store openings, allowing people to pick up the new system. Best Buy locations will have an incentive for those that do so at their stores, in the form of an exclusive collectible. After a weird tease last month, the retailer has confirmed that the collectible will be a special limited edition coin. Best Buy has now offered more details about how to get the coin, what it will look like, and just how much stock its locations will have when the doors open.

The coin itself features the Nintendo Switch 2 logo on one side in red and white, while the other side features the Best Buy logo in silver. According to information shared by @Wario64, store locations will be getting “25-150 per store.” The coins are exclusive to those going to pick up the system in store, which means if you preordered the system online, you should not expect to receive the coin alongside your Nintendo Switch 2. Stores will also be giving out two-packs of character patches, featuring Mario and Luigi, Peach and Toad, or Donkey Kong and Bowser. Images can be seen in the Bluesky post embedded below.

Looks like Best Buy's late-night/midnight Switch 2 launch will have 25-150 exclusive commemorative coins per store. Character patches ~50 per store — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-06-04T01:16:19.922Z

At the end of the day, these are neat extras, but probably not anything worth planning around. That said, if you were already planning a trip to Best Buy for the midnight Nintendo Switch 2 opening, or some other retailer, it might be worth making plans. We know that some stores will have stock beyond what was offered through preorders. However, the coin itself is a pretty minor extra. Retailers have had a lot better purchase incentives for Nintendo games over the last few years, and this one doesn’t quite measure up to the best out there.

Interestingly enough, this is one of the only retailer incentives being offered for the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. Of course, the system will probably do a fine enough job selling itself. Analysts are predicting that Switch 2 will become the fastest selling video game system of all-time, and it looks like preorder demands are exceeding Nintendo’s own estimates. If you haven’t secured a preorder and want to purchase the system, you might want to consider looking into the late night store openings to be on the safe side.

Nintendo Switch 2 will launch with just one physical first-party game, and that’s Mario Kart World, though publishers like Sega, Capcom, and WB Games will also have offerings on day one. As more first-party Switch 2 games are released this year, such as Donkey Kong Bananza and Pokemon Legends: Z-A, it’s possible we could see more retailers offering purchase incentives.

