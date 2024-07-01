Nintendo President Reveals Plans to Avoid Scalping Issues With Switch 2

Consoles have always been tough to come by at launch, but over the last few years, it's been an even bigger problem thanks to the global semiconductor shortage, and resellers inflating console values on the secondary market. With a new Nintendo system set to be unveiled within the next year, many fans are understandably concerned about how easy the "Switch 2" will be to come by. During a recent investor Q&A (translated by IGN), Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa talked about the ways the company is trying to avoid these problems, including having enough stock on hand, and pursuing legal options.

"As a countermeasure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce a sufficient number to meet customer demand, and this idea has not changed since last year," said Furukawa. "In addition to this, we are considering whether there are any other measures that can be taken to the extent allowed by laws and regulations, taking into account the circumstances of each region."

The Nintendo president went on to say that the semiconductor shortage "has now been resolved," and he does not expect that to have an impact on production of the new system. That should be something of a relief for Nintendo fans, and should help the company's goals to meet demand. At this time, a release window for the new system is unknown, but Nintendo has previously said that the system will be officially revealed before the end of its current fiscal year, which is set to conclude at the end of March 2025. Basically, this means we could see a reveal at any point between now and then!

Nintendo has clearly been gearing up for the release of its new console. The majority of the company's first-party releases this year have focused on remasters and smaller games. These titles have been handled by outside studios like Tantalus and Good-Feel, while next year's Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is being developed by Forever Entertainment SA. Working with so many outside studios has helped Nintendo maintain a steady release schedule on Switch, and could be a way for the company to free up its first-party developers to focus on games for the new system. It remains to be seen whether that will pay off, but clearly Nintendo is looking to avoid some of its past missteps when it comes to transitioning to new hardware.

Do you think Nintendo can meet demand for its next console? Are you worried about being able to find a Switch 2? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!