New Nintendo Switch Console Reportedly "Progressing Well," Won't Release This Year

Work on a new Nintendo Switch console is said to be going well at the moment, but don't expect that new console to release at any point this year. Part of that info comes from a report on the new console that gave some insights into its development from sources claimed to be close to Nintendo while parts of the new details come from Nintendo itself which talked about hardware and more in a recent investors presentation. It seems based on both of those sources that the earliest we could see a new Switch console released is around Spring 2024.

Looking at Nintendo's comments first, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said in the recent presentation that there are no plans for new or upgraded hardware in the annual forecast (via Bloomberg). Right now, Nintendo says it's looking at how the Switch will continue to perform, though Furukawa acknowledged that sustaining sales "will be difficult." Given that the console came out years ago and many who want to have one by now probably already do, Furukawa's comments make sense.

"Sustaining the Switch's sales momentum will be difficult in its seventh year," Furukawa said. "Our goal of selling 15 million unit this fiscal year is a bit of stretch. But we will do our best to bolster demand going into the holiday season so that we can achieve the goal."

As for the reports on the new console, Nikkei Asia cited a source said to be close to Nintendo who said that work on the new console was "progressing well," though in line with Furukawa's comments about not having any immediate hardware plans, 2024 is apparently the earliest people expect to see it.

"Development seems to be progressing well," a source close to Nintendo told Nikkei Asia. "But a product launch won't happen before next spring at the earliest."

Rumors about a Switch Pro, Switch 2, or whatever else it might be called have been circulating online for a long time now as people look for a more powerful console from Nintendo. Many hoped that it would've been out around the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so that the new Zelda game could run on it, but that hasn't been the case.