Nintendo Switch 2 Theories Sparked by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Footage

Recent footage of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has sparked even more theories about the arrival of a Nintendo Switch successor. Just a couple of weeks back, Nintendo announced that it would be pushing the untitled sequel to Breath of the Wild back into early 2023. To coincide with this announcement, Nintendo also showed off some brief new footage directly from the game. And although there wasn’t a whole lot to see in this teaser, some insiders now believe that the footage could point to the arrival of Nintendo Switch 2.

In a recent podcast from Digital Foundry, it was hypothesized that Nintendo could be working on a new Switch model at this point in time. Although Nintendo has previously denied that it has a new version of the Switch in the works, Digital Foundry’s John Linneman happened to think that the recent footage from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 looked much better than anticipated. “This trailer was interesting because the image quality seemed quite good, I think. I was a little bit surprised by how sharp and clear this looked compared to the original in general,” Linneman said. This notion was furthered by Alex Battaglia, who agreed that the gameplay that was highlighted in the trailer could stem from the “next Switch.”

Although this is just speculation on the part of Linneman and Battaglia, it’s worth noting that Digital Foundry is one of the foremost authorities in the gaming industry when it comes to analyzing graphics and performance features tied to video games. As such, what they’re saying on the matter here carries a fair bit of weight and could suggest that Nintendo could very much be developing a new Switch console.

Then again, it’s also worth stressing that the original Breath of the Wild was a cross-gen game between Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo Switch. As such, with Nintendo now developing the sequel solely for Switch rather than last-gen hardware, perhaps Breath of the Wild 2 should look much better as a result.

