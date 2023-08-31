Super Smash Bros. Surprise Teased by Nintendo Insider

A Nintendo insider has leaked a potential Super Smash Bros. surprise awaiting Nintendo Switch fans. The rumor comes the way of Papa Genos, an insider/leaker who is a bit divisive amongst Nintendo fans and the leaking community. In the past, the source has proven reliable, but they've also been off the mark as well. This is to say, take the information below with a grain of salt as it's impossible to discern if it's going to be an example of the former or an example of the later.

The Nintendo leaker, unfortunately, isn't sure exactly what the surprise is. According to the source, they've heard "rumors" that the franchise is returning in some capacity sometime soon. This could be a new game, but this is unlikely. Why is this unlikely? Well, everything series director Masahiro Sakurai has said has suggested a new installment hasn't even started development yet.

"The question is, what happens next time? I mean whatever comes after Smash Bros. Ultimate," said Sakurai just this month. "One option would be to separate the series itself from the original creator. But for now, at least, I can't really imagine a Smash Bros. title without me. You might think that's a natural stance for someone in my role, but I say so speaking objectively. I feel the same way president Iwata did when we formed the team for Smash Bros. Brawl. At present, we don't have someone who can simply take the reigns."

So, what could this return be? Previously, Nintendo said it was done with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so returning to it with a new update, let alone new DLC seems unlikely. If it's not this or a new game that doesn't leave many options left other than an older game in the series being brought to Switch, possibly via Nintendo Switch Online.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation and grains of salt. At the moment of publishing, this rumor has not drawn any type of comment from any of the implicated parties, but if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from Super Smash Bros. next?