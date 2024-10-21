Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Update Is Not Want Fans Expected

The current expectation among a majority of Nintendo fans and the Internet at large is that the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal date is around the corner, with the Nintendo Switch 2 release date not far behind it. More specifically, the expectation — primarily based on rumors — is that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed this year, and then release within the first half of 2025, possibly the first quarter of the year. Time is running out for both of these things to happen, especially the latter. Meanwhile, new evidence may actually confirm the latter just isn’t happening at all.

The latest rumor comes from a hidden post on Famiboards, which has been a source for an increasing number of rumors and leaks. Over on the website, user RandomlyRandom67 reveals details on component shipments they believe are for the upcoming Nintendo console. And these shipments seem to reveal that the console did not enter mass production back in August, as many thought it did, and this hasn’t changed. Naturally, this has big implications for a release date.

If the Nintendo Switch 2 has not entered mass production yet, a release in Q1 2025 seems unlikely. Not only would this be a quick turnaround, but could lead to serious supply constraints at launch, which Nintendo won’t want. If the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t enter mass production very soon, in fact, a release in the first half of 2025 also seems unlikely.

The good news, based on shipments, is it does seem Nintendo Switch 2 production is ramping up, which could indicate mass production is on the horizon, but right now the numbers trickling out do not indicate mass production has commenced yet.

Of course, when a console enters mass production, the chances of it leaking increases. To this end, it has been suggested that Nintendo is currently stockpiling components, preparing to enter mass production when the console is revealed. If this is true, it increases the odds of a Nintendo Switch 2 release date in the first half of 2025, otherwise it is very possible this machine won’t arrive until holiday 2025 at the earliest because Nintendo surely won’t release it too close or during the summer. If it did, it would buck industry norms and standards.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Right now, all we have are rumors and speculation. Many Nintendo Switch 2 rumors claim the console is going to be revealed this year, but so many previous Nintendo Switch 2 rumors have been wrong. To this end, it is anyone’s best guess what will happen next.