Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Potentially Leaked (And It’s Very Close)

A new leak may have just revealed when Nintendo is planning to release the Nintendo Switch 2. The whole of 2024 has been nothing but rumors upon rumors upon rumors about the next Nintendo console, which Nintendo has confirmed will be a successor to the current Nintendo Switch and backward compatible with the current Switch as well. What it has not confirmed is when it will be revealed, let alone released. There have been rumors alleging exactly this though. Many, in fact. Nintendo fans finally have something a little meatier than just another run-of-the-mill Nintendo Switch 2 rumor though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, YouTuber and Twitch streamer Stephen Georg revealed he recently received an email with the following line: “rolling out Q1 2025 on PC (Steam), Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and…Nintendo Switch(es)!”

The tease and implications here are obvious; that the Nintendo Switch 2 is releasing sometime during Q1 2025, which would mean sometime between January 1 and March 31.

If this is true, then it means the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be revealed very soon. To this end, it would have to be revealed before the end of the year, possibly at The Game Awards 2024 on December 12 or in a standalone event before it. After December 12 would be cutting too close to the holiday season, where much of Nintendo and the gaming industry will be on break.

Unfortunately, there is the possibility that Georg is simply making this up, but it is unclear why the popular streamer and YouTube would risk his reputation in the process. It is also possible though the PR person who sent the email in question is just speculating. After all, there is a difference between planning to release a game on the Nintendo Switch 2 and knowing when Nintendo will actually release the console.

As for Nintendo, it has not commented on this potential leak and the speculation it has created. Normally it adheres to a very strict no comment policy when it comes to leaks and rumors, so we do not suspect this will change, but if it does we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

For more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including everything from the latest official Nintendo Switch 2 news to the latest unofficial Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks — click here.