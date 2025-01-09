Nintendo Switch 2 GameStop Leak Confirms Wait Is Almost Over

The Nintendo Switch 2 leaks continue to flood the Internet. The latest comes the way of major video game retailer, GameStop. And this new Nintendo Switch 2 GameStop leak, in particular, seemingly confirms that the new Nintendo console is going to be revealed by Nintendo imminently. This is something previous rumors and leaks have suggested, but this new GameStop leak seems to put all doubt over this to bed.

GameStop has leaked hardware and video games in the past, and activity on its website can often indicate when an announcement is imminent. To this end, it is clear the retailer is preparing for the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal as it has listed several accessory SKUs in its backend.

These accessories include 256 GB and 512 GB MicroSD Express Cards, Joy-Con charger grips, cases, and tempered glass for the console. Unfortunately, none of the listings have release dates that in turn leak the Nintendo Switch 2 release date. Over time they could be updated to include such release information, though now they the SKUs are getting attention it is unlikely GameStop will make this mistake.

Now, it is possible GameStop is just preparing its website based on all the recent leaks, knowing, like everyone else, that something with the Nintendo Switch 2 is clearly imminent. It could also simply be in contact with Nintendo Switch 2 accessory makers, and have no information from Nintendo. Even if this is the case, it either suggests something is up or knows something is up, and obviously the retailer is far more connected than the average insider or leaker, let alone the average Nintendo consumer.

Whatever the case, this new GameStop Nintendo Switch 2 leak in the ongoing Nintendo Switch 2 leaks saga, which also recently revealed our first look at the console’s new dock, is an interesting development.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — neither Nintendo nor GameStop — have commented on this new GameStop leak and the speculation it has consequently created. Typically, neither comments on leaks and speculation so we don’t think this situation will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.