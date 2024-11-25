Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Claims Release Date Will Be Very Soon After Reveal

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumor to hit the internet claims that Nintendo isn’t planning to wait very long to release its next console once it formally shows it off. Over the course of this year, Switch 2 rumors and speculation have been running rampant. At one point, fans thought that Nintendo would unveil the Switch 2 at a time during the fall. Now, it seems more likely that this showing of the hardware won’t happen until early next year. Whenever the Switch 2 is finally revealed to the public, though, it sounds like its launch could be very soon after.

In a new rumor from Nintendo Prime (via Gameranx), it was said that Nintendo is planning to announce the Switch 2 to the public at some point in January 2025. While this window definitely seems feasible, what’s surprising is associated with the Nintendo Switch 2’s release date. Specifically, this rumor goes on to state that the new Switch hardware will then arrive only two months later in March 2025.

While this turnaround from reveal to release for the Nintendo Switch 2 would be incredibly fast, it also wouldn’t be that unusual. The main reason for this belief is that the Switch 2 likely won’t need as long of a promotional or marketing cycle compared to the original Switch. If the Switch 2 really is just a more powerful version of the current Switch, this marketing campaign for the hardware will be a relatively simple one that Nintendo fans won’t need to be sold on for months in advance.

That being said, perhaps the biggest thing in the way of this proposed March 2025 release date for the Switch 2 is Nintendo’s current plans for next year. Specifically, Nintendo already has some Switch games planned for the early months of 2025 with Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition slated to launch in March. With this in mind, it seems unlikely that Nintendo would be releasing games like Xenoblade in this March time period if it was also planning to drop new hardware in the month.

As we’ve come to stress with every Nintendo Switch 2 rumor, be sure to take what has been outlined here with a major grain of salt. Switch 2 speculation and reporting has been all over the place throughout 2024 and we still don’t know anything about the console in an official capacity from Nintendo. If nothing else, though, Nintendo itself has confirmed that it will show off the Switch 2 (or whatever the Switch successor is called) before March 2025 comes to an end. With this month rapidly approaching, we won’t have to wait much longer to hear what Nintendo’s actual plans are with the Switch 2.