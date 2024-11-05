Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Likely Not Happening Until 2025, Says Analyst

It’s starting to look like the Nintendo Switch 2 won’t be revealed in 2024 after all. Throughout the entirety of this year, Nintendo fans have been waiting for the Japanese game publisher to reveal its next console. While an announcement of the Switch 2, as it has been dubbed, was expected to happen at some point this fall, Nintendo itself has continued to remain strangely quiet. Now, one analyst has said that this ongoing silence suggests that an initial showing of the Nintendo Switch 2 won’t happen until next year.

In a report from Reuters, Tokyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda shared his own insight on when Nintendo might reveal the Switch 2. Yasuda said that with the holiday shopping season now beginning, Nintendo is likely finding itself in a position where it doesn’t want to hinder sales for the current models of the Switch. If it were to reveal the Switch 2 now, this would likely lead to many not wanting to buy a current Switch, which would damage Nintendo’s sales potential to close out 2024. As such, Nintendo is likely saving the reveal of the Switch 2 for next year when this busy holiday season will be in the rearview mirror.

“Making an announcement this year has gotten quite difficult,” Yasuda said. “You would not want to divert attention to an upcoming console in the middle of the critical year-end shopping season.”

While this surely isn’t what Nintendo fans want to hear, Yasuda is likely correct in his hypothesis. When the original Switch was announced, it was first shown in October 2016 which led to its release the following spring. With the Switch 2 having yet to be revealed, there’s a good chance that it won’t release until midway through 2025 at the absolute earliest.

As for Nintendo, company president Shuntaro Furukawa has said that plans haven’t changed when it comes to the reveal of the Switch 2. A proper unveiling of the hardware will happen at some point in Nintendo’s current fiscal year, which will end on March 31, 2025. Even though this March window is coming up quickly, it’s still not soon enough for many Nintendo fans.