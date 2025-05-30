Target Outlines What to Expect for Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Day

Though many gamers were able to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, others will be trying their luck on launch day. The Nintendo Switch 2 arrives in just a few days on June 5th, and retailers are getting ready for chaos. Target is no stranger to big releases, as it’s had to navigate the Pokemon TCG Pocket chaos. Now, the retailer has revealed its detailed plan to keep things organized with the Nintendo Switch 2 launch next week. Here’s what to expect if you plan to hit up your local Target to queue for the Switch 2.

What to Expect at Target on June 5th

First, Target locations will have a “designated queueing location” near the entrance of each store. Shoppers will be able to line up before stores open on June 5th, and Target employees will pass out “tickets” to those in line. The ticket reserves your Switch 2 product for purchase, meaning that there’s no reason to run, push, or shove when stores open. If you have a ticket, you’ve got a Switch 2 reserved. But just showing up to get in line is no guarantee, as there will be limited stock available for the Switch 2 on release day. Once all tickets have been claimed, that means there are no more Nintendo Switch 2 devices on offer.

The switch 2 will soon be available

Once Target opens, shoppers will take their tickets to the electronics section to actually pick up their shiny new Switch 2 or Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle. And if you’re hoping to snag multiple tickets, keep in mind that there is still a purchase limit. Target is limiting Switch 2 purchases to 1 product per item per guest for both the Switch 2 and Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle. Presumably, you’ll specify which one you want to purchase when getting your ticket from Target employees, but that part is a bit less clear.

Switch 2 Target Online Orders

If you prefer to shop online, Target has clarified that online orders for the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle won’t start in the Target app and Target.com until June 6th. So, in-person shoppers have a one-day head start on stock, and the online sales are “while supplies last.”

Hopefully, the ticket system will cut back on Mario kart style racing in target

The exact time for online Switch 2 sales at Target hasn’t been revealed. However, it’s noted that the console and bundle will be available “beginning early morning” on Target.com.

While you’re shopping at Target, the retailer is also reminding customers that it’s got some Nintendo and video game-themed sales going on. Select Nintendo and Pokemon toys will be 20%, as will graphic and character tees. The retailer also notes that you can “save on video games and accessories,” though the exact savings haven’t been outlined.

Along with the Switch 2, Target will have “additional software, amiibo, and accessories” in stock on June 5th. This is likely to include the new Switch 2 Pro Controller and other accessories that are scheduled to release alongside the console, along with Switch 2 launch games.