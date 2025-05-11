Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Improvement Discovered by Fans

When Nintendo Switch 2 launches next month, several new peripherals will be offered alongside it. In addition to the new camera, a new version of the Pro Controller will be sold. At first glance, the Pro Controller is very similar to the one offered for the current Switch, but there are some notable improvements. While Nintendo has laid out many changes, one fan discovered something unannounced during a hands-on event in Amsterdam. According to Reddit user Malaxyz, Nintendo has upgraded the controller’s D-pad, making it more precise than the current model.

As noted by several Reddit users, the current D-pad on the Switch Pro Controller is prone to unintended inputs. It appears Nintendo may have rectified this with the Switch 2 option, though we’ll have a better idea how improved this aspect is once the controller is actually available for purchase. Still, it does bode well, and that improvement alone could make the controller worth the purchase for anyone on the fence. If Nintendo really has made an improvement like this, it could also suggest other internal changes, such as an end to the drift issues that have plagued the Switch era.

Nintendo switch 2 will launch alongside mario kart world, a new pro controller, and more

While the D-pad changes have not been confirmed, Nintendo has been open about many of the other changes fans can expect from the new Pro Controller. One of the most notable changes is that the Switch 2 Pro Controller now has a built-in audio jack. The system itself offered an audio jack for playing in handheld mode, but the Pro Controller did not. Officially licensed wired controllers offered this as an option, but those that wanted a wireless option with wired headphones were out of luck. The Pro Controller will also have some new buttons; GL and GR are mappable buttons that will be on the rear of the controller, and the C button on the front allows use with GameChat.

Obviously those changes are easier for Nintendo to advertise compared to internal improvements, so it makes sense that the company might not have gone into detail about them with the public. It’s possible that could change as the system’s release date draws closer. Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive on June 5th, which is now less than one month away. Nintendo has been using the new Nintendo Today app to go into detail on some of these smaller changes coming, so it’s possible fans could learn more there.

Despite some flaws, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is held in high-regard among users. Between the announced and discovered changes, it seems like the Switch 2 Pro Controller could be a marked improvement, and everything fans have been hoping for in the Switch era. If there’s one era where it does come up short, it’s the fact that Nintendo hasn’t revealed any game inspired variants just yet. Given the sheer number that were seen in the Switch era though, it’s a safe bet that will change in the coming months! Hopefully we can expect some new designs based on games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

