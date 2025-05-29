Nintendo Switch 2 Demo Heading to Select Best Buy Stores

The Nintendo Switch 2 is just a week away from launch, and excitement for the new console has gamers around the world anxious and excited. While most of the general specs for the new Nintendo device have been revealed, players haven’t had a chance to try it out in person. However, Best Buy is about to solve this problem.

Despite its age, the Nintendo Switch and its offshoots, the OLED and the Lite, have remained a staple for gamers for nearly a decade. Because of this, many are ready to give up the $450 required to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 when it drops on June 5, 2025.

However, the price tag and fears that the console won’t deliver a product worth such a cost have left many anxious to jump in with both feet. This has been especially challenging thanks to a lack of hands-on testing prior to release. Luckily, Best Buy is looking to change that by hosting GameTruck demos around the US.

Switch 2 Comes to Best Guy GameTruck

Newly listed on Best Buy’s website, the retailer plans to set up demo testing stations in the parking lots of stores via the GameTruck program. Kicking off on June 7, 2025, Best Buy states, “Here is your chance to experience the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Best Buy parking lots will be hosting GameTruck theaters on Saturdays throughout the summer. During these events, participating Best Buy stores may have limited Nintendo Switch 2 inventory for purchase. Check back throughout the summer to find a Best Buy store near you.”

This is the perfect opportunity for Nintendo gamers to try the Nintendo Switch 2 before purchasing it, to make sure the second-gen console is the right fit for their playstyle and personal needs. Below are the dates and locations for the GameTruck demos.

Saturday, June 7, 2025

#107 Torrance, California

#1411 Kissimmee, Florida

#501 Kennesaw, Georgia

#454 Westbury, New York

#180 Frisco, Texas

Saturday, June 14, 2025

#872 Downey, California

#106 Palmdale, California

#129 Roseville, California

#1790 Saint Johns, Florida

#305 Schaumburg, Illinois

#325 South Bend, Indiana

#1886 Gateway Brooklyn, New York

#589 NE Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

#169 Knoxville, Tennessee

#57 Arlington, Texas

#178 Cedar Park, Texas

Saturday, June 21, 2025

#253 Camelback, Arizona

#179 Culver City, California

#184 El Cajon, California

#141 Modesto, California

#424 Gainesville, Florida

#311 Burbank, Illinois

#230 Greenwood, Indiana

#472 Union, New Jersey

#453 Salem, Oregon

#269 Springfield, Virginia

Unfortunately, there is a lack of GameTruck demos in the Pacific Northwest, so those living in the area may want to plan for a trip to California if they want a chance to look at the device in person before buying.

The Nintendo Switch 2 offers a slew of updates, including a better cooling system, larger screen, higher resolution, and updated graphical performance, among other changes. These updates are the key to getting games like Elden Ring and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on the portable system.

With so many titles already announced for the Nintendo Switch 2, there will be plenty to jump in and play on launch day. From free ports of existing games to titles announced with specific Switch 2 optimization, the library is already growing. With the hands-on demos, hopefully, players will learn everything they need to know before grabbing one from the shelves.

[H/T Nintendo Everything]