Nintendo Switch 2 Report Offers Hint About Future Console Refresh

When Nintendo Switch 2 launches next month, the system will have an LCD screen, just like the original Switch. While the screen features a number of notable improvements over the original system, some fans have lamented the fact that Switch 2 will not have an OLED option from the start. Apparently, that could change in the future. Samsung is providing “the main chips” for the Switch 2 according to a new report from Bloomberg (via Nintendo Life), and the company has apparently “pushed for OLED panels to be used when Nintendo refreshes the Switch 2 in future.”

The original Switch launched in 2017, and Nintendo released a version with an OLED screen in 2021. Refreshing Nintendo Switch 2 in a few years with that screen upgrade would be in keeping with what we saw previously, but it should be noted that this is according to just one source for Bloomberg. There’s no telling what the next few years will bring, and it should be noted that there are multiple reasons why Nintendo chose to use an LCD screen with Switch 2.

an oled screen could help games like metroid prime 4: beyond look even more striking in handheld mode

During a press event in April, Nintendo’s Tetsuya Sasaki said that “a lot of consideration” went into the decision to go with an LCD screen over OLED. The company was able to make a number of improvements on the new LCD that were not only impossible on the original Switch, but also on the OLED model. Notably, the Switch 2 screen is capable of HDR, which the Switch OLED was not. There has also been speculation that sticking with LCD enabled Nintendo to keep the cost of the system down at launch, leading to less sticker shock.

If Nintendo truly does release an OLED refresh in a few years, it will allow the company to cater to those that don’t mind spending the extra money. That makes more sense than forcing the entire audience to pay more. It also allows Nintendo to focus on production of a singular model at launch, which is helpful when high demand is expected. The Bloomberg report notes that Samsung could “ramp up production” if needed and generate a “higher-than-projected 20 million units by March 2026.”

For now, readers should take all of this with a grain of salt. Just because Samsung is pushing for this to happen down the line, it doesn’t mean that Nintendo will feel the same way. With all of the improvements the company has made with the Switch 2’s LCD screen, it’s possible that many fans won’t actually feel the need for an OLED upgrade. In my hands-on time with the system last month, I found myself largely impressed with the screen so far, even as someone that owns the current Switch OLED. That’s something that many other outlets have echoed, based on improvements like HDR and the larger screen size.

