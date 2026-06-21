Two Xbox games for the Nintendo Switch 2 have leaked ahead of their official announcements. What Xbox’s future support of the Nintendo Switch 2 will be now that it is talking about exclusivity again remains to be seen. Xbox is not abandoning its multi-platform approach entirely, but it is certainly revising the approach and is saying it’s going to reel it back some. That said, these two games were surely in work for the Nintendo Switch 2 long before this change, and neither is an Xbox exclusive to begin with, so it’s not overly applicable.

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One of these two Xbox games is Diablo 4, which after being previously rumored for release on Nintendo Switch 2 has now been rated for release in Taiwan. In other words, Blizzard has submitted the game to the Taiwanese rating board for release on Nintendo Switch 2, leaking its own port in the process. It’s specifically submitted Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred. For those who do not know, Lord of Hatred is the game’s second expansion, so this version would include this expansion, and presumably the first expansion as well, Vessel of Hatred. This is an undeniable leak and as close to official news as you will get from unofficial news. The other leak is more dubious in comparison, as it comes from an anonymous leaker who claims Sea of Thieves is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in the first quarter of 2027, and will be a shadow drop.

Diablo 4

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Diablo 4 was released in 2023 by Blizzard before Xbox acquired it. The fourth main installment in the action RPG series — which earned an 86 on Metacritic at release — never came to Nintendo Switch, so this will be its first release on any Nintendo platform. And it’s going to come fairly soon, as this leak not only reveals the existence of the port but also indicates it is coming soon, since games and ports are typically only rated for release when they are nearing release.

Sea of Thieves

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Sea of Thieves is an online pirate action-adventure game released by former Nintendo studio — before it was sold to Xbox — Rare in 2028. Its 69 on Metacritic would suggest that in 2026 it would be irrelevant, but it’s one of the most popular modern Xbox games. While it was rough around the edges at launch, over time it was dramatically improved, which is why it retains a substantial player base for eight years, and is — potentially — getting a new port eight years later. The game never came to Switch, so like Diablo 4, this will be the first time Nintendo fans can get their hands on it.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.