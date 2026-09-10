New Nintendo Switch 2 Console Update Is Out Now, And It’s One of the Most Important Yet

A new update for Nintendo Switch 2 has today been released around the globe, and it’s one of the biggest that the console has seen so far. Since launching this past year, Nintendo has released quite a few new firmware updates for the Switch 2. However, most of these previous updates have been pretty small in scope and have only made small refinements to the hardware. Now, a much more substantial update has come about and makes some pretty drastic tweaks to the Switch 2 experience.

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Downloadable at this moment, update 23.0.0 for Nintendo Switch 2 makes a slew of alterations to the system. Most of these changes are found in the System Settings of the Switch 2, as Nintendo has provided new ways to fine tune the experience that players want. Some of these new options have also streamlined certain elements of the Switch 2, specifically those tied to Virtual Game Cards and Handheld Boost Mode.

In terms of wholly new features, though, Nintendo has prominently added VRR support for the Switch 2 while it’s being used in TV mode. This, combined with a change to the Mii creator and a handful of quality of life improvements to GameChat, represent the most sizable overhauls that the Switch 2 has received.

To get a full glimpse at everything Nintendo has done to the Switch 2 with this new update, you can check out the patch notes in their entirety below.

Courtesy of Nintendo